Alonzo Dale Parker was born on November 12, 1945, in Alexander County, and was the son of the late Robert Asbury Parker and Lillian McClain Parker. He departed this life on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

He was a 1963 graduate of Happy Plains School in Taylorsville and he was employed by Hunt Manufacturing Company. He was a member of Third Creek Baptist Church and, prior to his illness, he served on the Golden Star Chorus, Sunday School, Laymen League, and Men’s Choir. Dale was the coach of the Third Creek Ladies’ Softball Team.

He was married to Bertha Wellman Parker, who survives.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Navada Parker, Haven Parker, Artrue Parker, Benjamin Parker, Fred Lee Parker, Robert Franklin Parker, Willie Eugene Parker, Tallie Lloyd Parker, Martha Corrine Parker Connor, Margaret Parker Simmons, Vallie Parker Chen, Lucille Parker, and Sylvia Parker.

In addition to his wife, Bertha Wellman Parker of the home, he leaves to cherish the memory of his life two daughters, Tonya Dale Parker and Tanika Sha Parker, both of Stony Point; two grandchildren, Madale V. Tosi-Parker and Kameron A. Parker, both of Stony Point; a brother, Farley (Agnes) Parker of Stony Point; two sisters, Betty Parker Banks and Carrie Parker Pulley, both of Stony Point; two sisters-in-law, Mozie Mayberry Parker of Stony Point, and Peggy (Leonard) McClain of Hiddenite; a brother-in-law, George L. Wellman of Washington, DC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, the Third Creek Baptist Church Family, and friends.

Celebration of Life Services will be conducted Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at Third Creek Baptist Church in Stony Point. Pastor Tommy G. Carpenter will officiate and burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mr. Parker will remain at Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home, Statesville until taken to the church to lie in state at 12:00 p.m. Members of the family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. (thirty minutes prior to the service).

Visit the Book of Memories for Mr. Parker at www.rutledgeandbigham.com. Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home is serving the Parker Family.