Lisa Ann Reep Barnett, 59, of Stony Point, passed away October 14, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital after a short illness.

She was born July 13, 1962, in Iredell County, to the late Johnson Monroe Reep and Maxine Carolyn Webster Reep. She was of the Baptist faith.

Lisa is survived by three sons, Steven Little, Timmy Barnett, and Michael Barnett; three daughters, Shauna Brewer, Amber Barnett, and Jada Thompson; a brother, Derek Reep; and a sister, Chanae Phillips.

Services will be announced later.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Lisa Barnett.