Mabel Stafford Bowman, 93, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at her home.

She was born on December 30, 1927, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Burette “Ret” and Beulah Bowman Stafford.

She was a lifelong member of Friendship Lutheran Church, where she was a member of WELCA and a Sunday school teacher. Mabel retired from the Wittenburg Elementary School Lunchroom.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Bowman; her daughter, Deborah Mecimore; her brother, Howard Stafford; her sisters, Christine Fox and Maxine Mays; and her son-in-law, Dennis Rogers.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Shelia Rogers and Myra Bowman (Jeff Adams), all of Taylorsville; her grandsons, Eric Rogers, Monte Rogers, and Scott Mecimore, all of Taylorsville; her great-grandson, Ethan Rogers of Conover; her son-in-law, Kenny Mecimore of Taylorsville; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express a special thank you to all her special caregivers, Mary Griffith, Gail Herman, Shana Reames, and Alexander County Hospice.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Monday, October 18, 2021, at Friendship Lutheran Church. Pastor Tim Canniff-Kuhn will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. prior to the service in the Family Life Center at Friendship.

Pallbearers include Monte Rogers, Scott Mecimore, Ethan Rogers, Kenny Mecimore, Zachary Stafford, and Tim Dyson.

Memorials may be sent to Friendship Lutheran Church Building and Improvement Fund, 5300 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681; and/or to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Mable Stafford Bowman.