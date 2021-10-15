Coat Drive, Coat Give-Away planned

The Bridge Community will host a Coat Drive and Give-Away soon, and hopes to collect new and slightly used coats for the event, stated Priscilla Jenkins, director.

The agency is collecting new and slightly used coats.

Drop off dates and locations are:

• Saturday, October 23, 2021, 11am-2pm, 957 Mobile Café Parking Lot, 54 East Main Ave. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681.

• Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11am-2pm, Stony Point Fire Department Parking Lot, 501 Ruritan Park Rd., Stony Point, N.C. 28678.

Coat Give-Away Date and Location



The Coat Give-Away will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021, 12noon-2pm, at The Redeemer’s House, 8200 Hwy 90 Stony Point, N.C. 28678.

For more information, contact The Bridge Community, Inc., 54 E. Main Ave. Taylorsville, N.C. 28681, phone 828-352-9579.