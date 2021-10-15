Margie Loray Johnson Brooks, 82, of Statesville, was welcomed into her heavenly home by her savior Jesus Christ on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Those left to cherish her memory include her three children, Jane VanHoy, David Brooks, and Debbie Morgan.

Margie was a homemaker and retired from Jantzen Sportswear. She was a member of Command Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Hunting Creek Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Gene. Reverend Tony Fox will officiate. No formal visitation will be held.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Margie Brooks.