Pearl Moose Mayberry, 96, of Stony Point, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2021, at Taylorsville House.

She was born December 20, 1924, in Iredell County, to the late Benjamin Harrison Moose and Lola Dagenhart Moose. She was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church and a member of the Sunshine Sunday School class. She worked for Lackey Dept. Store until she retired.

In addition to her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Billy Mayberry; three sons, Eddie Mayberry, Richard “TR” Mayberry, and Craig Mayberry; a daughter, Diane Dagenhart; four sisters; and three brothers.

Pearl is survived by two sons, Jerry Mayberry and wife Bonnie of Stony Point, and Steve Mayberry of Statesville; a daughter, Judy M. Moose of Hiddenite; 15 grandchildren, Karen Childers, Destry Moose, Shawn Moose, Stephine Hubbard, Kimberly Dagenhart, Jody Mayberry, Cherlyn Davis, Randall Mayberry, Clint Mayberry, Jennifer Martin, Kenneth Mayberry, Kyle Mayberry, Kaitlyn Elder, Jeremy Mayberry, and Devin Mayberry; 10 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Stony Point Baptist Church. Rev. Rick Norman will officiate. Burial will follow at Marvin United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 p.m., at Stony Point Baptist Church prior to the service.

Memorials may be given to Stony Point Baptist Church Building Fund, 231 Ruritan Park Rd, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Pearl Mayberry.