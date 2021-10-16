Claude W. Dula, 81, of Taylorsville, fallen in sleep in death on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at his home.

Claude was born January 2, 1940, in Alexander County, the son of the late Felix Dula and Cary Alexander Dula.

He worked in the furniture industry and was also a butcher. He went to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Taylorsville. He was a publisher and was baptized on November 24, 1969. He enjoyed working around the house and was a fixer-upper.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Betty Dula of the home; his daughters, Anita, Claudine, and Jeanne and husband Joshua Roth; his sons, Brian, Monty, and Steven; his brothers, Floyd Dula, Troy Dula, and Felix Ed Dula; and a number of extended Dula Family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Contributions may be made to the Branch Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

