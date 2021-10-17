Mary Elizabeth Dunagan, 74, of Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Catawba County.

Mary was born on Friday, July 18, 1947, in Mecklenburg County, to the late Joseph Herbert Spencer and Bertha Jane Bass Spencer. Mary was retired from Charlotte Mecklenburg School System as a Teacher’s Assistant, working with special education children.

Mary was known for her wonderful green thumb and working in her flower garden. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing, and cooking. She had a special love for her cat, She She.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-plus years, Fred Leon Dunagan, and a brother, Robert Earl Spencer of Hickory.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mary include her six children, Ronald Dunagan (Dessi) of Bulgaria, Terry Dunagan of Troy, Rodney Dunagan (Sherri) of Alabama, Lisa Love-Kaiser (Frank) of Charlotte, Diana Aburto (Alex) of Piedras Negras, Mexico, and William Dunagan of Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Lambert (Jimmy) of Hiddenite, and Betty Deans (Melvin) of Johnston, South Carolina; brother, Joe Spencer of Charlotte; and several nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be Friday, October 22, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., with the service to follow. A graveside service will be Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 12:00 p.m., at Oakboro City Cemetery, 1397 North Main Street, Oakboro, NC 28129.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

