Michael “Herbie” Stevenson, 71, of Hiddenite, passed away on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Michael was born October 4, 1950, in Alexander County, the son of the late Virgil Stevenson and Nellie Elder Stevenson.

He worked in the furniture industry for 45 years and attended Life of Victory Church in Taylorsville. In his younger days, he loved to show horses and barrel racing. He just enjoyed anything outdoors, fishing, gardening, and flowers. He also enjoyed yard selling on Saturdays and flea markets.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Stevenson Fox, and his brother, Robert Stevenson.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 31 years, Carolyn Stevenson of the home; step-sons, Dale Bowles of Claremont, Merrill Bowles of Hiddenite, and Alan Deal of Claremont; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; his sisters, Eula Head of Hiddenite, Dorothy Marlowe, and Brenda Johnson (Dean), all of Statesville; his brother, Hoyle Stevenson (Terri) of Statesville; and a number of other family members, relatives, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, October 22, 2021, at Rocky Face Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Timothy Sipe and Rev. Darren Pennell will officiate. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday, October 21, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Life of Victory Radio Ministry.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Michael “Herbie” Stevenson.