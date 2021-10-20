Buford Stephen Dagenhart, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in Alexander County.

Buford was born on March 30, 1943, in Iredell County, to the late Hollis Buford Dagenhart and Sarah Fulbright Dagenhart.

Buford was retired from DMV as a weighman at the weigh station. He was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church.

Buford served our country in the U. S. Army where he was recognized as a marksman. He also enjoyed bird hunting and fishing.

Including his parents, Buford was preceded in death by his wife, Shelia, an infant son, Stephen, and his mother-in-law, Pearl Mayberry.

Those left to cherish the memories of Buford include two daughters, Stephanie Hubbard and Kimberly Dagenhart (Dennis); sisters, Penny Call and Linda Matthews (Harvey); a brother, Howard Dagenhart (Gail); a grandson, Stephen “Brett” Dagenhart; two nieces, Sthr Dagenhart and Lisa Honeycutt; and a nephew, Chris Goodman.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at Marvin United Methodist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at Marvin United Methodist Church. Lay Speaker Jeff Carson will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Marvin United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Shawn Moose, Destry Moose, Blake Goodman, Clint Mayberry, Jesse Harrington, and Cole Bost.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marvin United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 671 Marvin Church Ct, Stony Point, NC 28678.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.