LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Jennifer Fox Kirk,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Breach of Contract, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than November 29th, 2021, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 20th day of October, 2021.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

AMENDED NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

Under and by virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust executed by Keith MacArthur Harding and James Franklin Wilson to Atty Jason Ralston, Trustee(s), which was dated April 11, 2006 and recorded on April 11, 2006 in Book 494 at Page 835, Alexander County Registry, North Carolina.

Default having been made of the note thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the undersigned, Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC, having been substituted as Trustee in said Deed of Trust, and the holder of the note evidencing said default having directed that the Deed of Trust be foreclosed, the undersigned Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at the courthouse door of the county courthouse where the property is located, or the usual and customary location at the county courthouse for conducting the sale on November 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM, and will sell to the highest bidder for cash the following described property situated in Alexander County, North Carolina, to wit:

Being all of Lot 36 and containing 0.95 of an acre as shown on plat recorded in Plat Book 7 at Page 175, Alexander County Registry, and entitled, “Deerfield Estates, Phase 5,” and to which reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

Also included herewith is that certain 2003 Craftmade manufactured home bearing serial number C02444ABGA, which is permanently affixed to the real property described above.

Save and except any releases, deeds of release or prior conveyances of record.

Said property is commonly known as 53 Deerfield Estates Lane, Stony Point, NC 28678.

A certified check only (no personal checks) of five percent (5%) of the purchase price, or Seven Hundred Fifty Dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, will be required at the time of the sale. Following the expiration of the statutory upset bid period, all the remaining amounts are immediately due and owing. THIRD PARTY PURCHASERS MUST PAY THE EXCISE TAX AND THE RECORDING COSTS FOR THEIR DEED.

Said property to be offered pursuant to this Notice of Sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS WHERE IS.” There are no representations of warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at, or relating to the property being offered for sale. This sale is made subject to all prior liens, unpaid taxes, any unpaid land transfer taxes, special assessments, easements, rights of way, deeds of release, and any other encumbrances or exceptions of record. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the current owner(s) of the property is/are Keith MacArthur Harding and wife, Janice Lynn Harding.

An Order for possession of the property may be issued pursuant to G.S. 45-21.29 in favor of the purchaser and against the party or parties in possession by the clerk of superior court of the county in which the property is sold. Any person who occupies the property pursuant to a rental agreement entered into or renewed on or after October 1, 2007, may, after receiving the notice of sale, terminate the rental agreement by providing written notice of termination to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time the tenant provides the notice of termination [NCGS § 45-21.16A(b)(2)]. Upon termination of a rental agreement, the tenant is liable for rent due under the rental agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

If the trustee is unable to convey title to this property for any reason, the sole remedy of the purchaser is the return of the deposit. Reasons of such inability to convey include, but are not limited to, the filing of a bankruptcy petition prior to the confirmation of the sale and reinstatement of the loan without the knowledge of the trustee. If the validity of the sale is challenged by any party, the trustee, in their sole discretion, if they believe the challenge to have merit, may request the court to declare the sale to be void and return the deposit. The purchaser will have no further remedy.

Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

Substitute Trustee

Brock & Scott, PLLC

Attorneys for Trustee Services of Carolina, LLC

5431 Oleander Drive Suite 200

Wilmington, NC 28403

PHONE: (910) 392-4988

FAX: (910) 392-8587

File No.: 17-08003-FC02

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

20SP3

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY RICHARD WILLIAM DICKSON AND ANGELA EARP DICKSON DATED NOVEMBER 29, 2018 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 613 AT PAGE 244 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on November 3, 2021 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson, dated November 29, 2018 to secure the original principal amount of $89,351.00, and recorded in Book 613 at Page 244 of the Alexander County Public Registry.

The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 111 Ben Thompson Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681

Tax Parcel ID: 0006581 & 0006580

Present Record Owners: Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson

And Being more commonly known as: 111 Ben Thompson Ln, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are Richard William Dickson and Angela Earp Dickson.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale.

This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale.

If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD

TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is September 20, 2021.

LLG Trustee LLC

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

19-108339

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 21 CvS 501

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Ina Fay Farley, a/k/a Ina Faye Farley, a/k/a Ina Cline Farley

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Ina Fay Farley, a/k/a Ina Faye Farley, a/k/a Ina Cline Farley

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on a stone on the North bank of the public road in Vance Lackey’s line, and running with his line, North 12-1/2° East 22-1/4 poles to a stone in Lackey’s line; thence North 84° West 14-1/3 poles to a stone; thence South 24° West 18 poles to the bank of the road; thence with the road South 68° East 17 poles to the BEGINNING, containing two (2) acres, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0011122, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 8611 Vashti Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than November 30, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of October 11, 2021.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

Publish on October 20, 2021, October 27, 2021, November 3, 2021

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Felix Sykes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of October, 2021.

SAMANTHA SIERRA

2199 Dove St.

Newton, NC 28658

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

21 CvD 65

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF ELDON PARR WHITESIDE, Defendant, the undersigned commissioner will on November 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron stake located in the centerline of Hwy 90; thence with the line of Frank Teague whose property is described in Deed Book 192, page 366, North 4° 18’ 56” East 658.11 feet to an iron rod; thence with the line of Marie Teague whose property is described in Deed Book 311, page 217, South 88° 17’ 30” East 224.22 feet to a stone; thence a new line with Mrs. Raye Wakefield whose property is described in Deed Book 168, page 82, South 14° 45’ 36” East 495.12 feet to an iron rod set in the centerline of Hwy 90; thence with the centerline of Hwy 90, South 66° 52’ 6” West 434.73 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 4.136 acres, more or less, and being a portion of that property described in Deed Book 168, page 82. Subject to the right of way for Hwy 90.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0061564, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 6398 US 64 90 Highway W.

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 21 day of September, 2021.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $67,300.00

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

JAMES L. GANT, MARGARET DIANE BOWMAN SMITH, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARGARET DIANE BOWMAN SMITH, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF STEPHEN W. SIGMON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES L. GANT, MELODY GANT INGRAM, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MELODY GANT INGRAM, BRENDA GANT WATERS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA GANT WATERS, JOHN GANT, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOHN GANT, JUDY BAKER HIX, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JUDY BAKER HIX, ROBERT L. BAKER, JR., UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT L. BAKER, JR., MARTHA GOBLE DAGENHART, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTHA GOBLE DAGENHART, JUDY GOBLE OLSHINSKI, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JUDY GOBLE OLSHINSKI, BRENDA GOBLE FOX, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA GOBLE FOX, ANN GOBLE MOORE, a/k/a MOORE, ANNA GOBLE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANN GOBLE MOORE, JOANN SIGMON WATTERS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOANN SIGMON WATTERS, ORA JANE BOWMAN WALSTON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ORA JANE BOWMAN WALSTON

Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. JAMES L. GANT, MARGARET DIANE BOWMAN SMITH, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARGARET DIANE BOWMAN SMITH, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF STEPHEN W. SIGMON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JAMES L. GANT, MELODY GANT INGRAM, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MELODY GANT INGRAM, BRENDA GANT WATERS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA GANT WATERS, JOHN GANT, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOHN GANT, JUDY BAKER HIX, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JUDY BAKER HIX, ROBERT L. BAKER, JR., UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ROBERT L. BAKER, JR., MARTHA GOBLE DAGENHART, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF MARTHA GOBLE DAGENHART, JUDY GOBLE OLSHINSKI, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JUDY GOBLE OLSHINSKI, BRENDA GOBLE FOX, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF BRENDA GOBLE FOX, ANN GOBLE MOORE, a/k/a MOORE, ANNA GOBLE, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ANN GOBLE MOORE, JOANN SIGMON WATTERS, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOANN SIGMON WATTERS, ORA JANE BOWMAN WALSTON, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ORA JANE BOWMAN WALSTON, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on November 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron stake in the edge of State Highway #1415, Henry P. Goble’s Southwest corner; thence with the Goble line North 06° 30’ East 330 feet to an iron stake in Ruben Barnes line; thence with the Barnes line North 85° 45’ West 110 feet to an iron stake in the Barnes line, J. C. Goble’s Northeast corner; thence with the Goble line South 06° 30’ West 330 feet to an iron stake at the edge of the road; thence with the edge of the road South 85° 45’ East 110 feet to the BEGINNING. See the deed recorded in Book 161, Page 135, Alexander County Public Registry.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0008291, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: Jay Burke Road

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 21 day of September, 2021.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $17,212.00

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff

-vs-

JAMES L. GANT, MELODY GANT INGRAM, BRENDA GANT WATERS, JOHN GANT, JUDY BAKER HIX, ROBERT L. BAKER, JR., MARTHA GOBLE DAGENHART, JUDY GOBLE OLSHINSKI, BRENDA GOBLE FOX, ANN GOBLE MOORE, a/k/a ANNA GOBLE MOORE, JOANN SIGMON WATTERS, ORA JANE BOWMAN WALSTON, MARGARET DIANE BOWMAN SMITH, ANNE HEISHMAN, CO-GUARDIAN AND CO-CONSERVATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES LEWIS GOBLE, KENNETH LABOWITZ, CO-GUARDIAN AND CO-CONSERVATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES LEWIS GOBLE, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF STEPHEN W. SIGMON

Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. JAMES L. GANT, MELODY GANT INGRAM, BRENDA GANT WATERS, JOHN GANT, JUDY BAKER HIX, ROBERT L. BAKER, JR., MARTHA GOBLE DAGENHART, JUDY GOBLE OLSHINSKI, BRENDA GOBLE FOX, ANN GOBLE MOORE, a/k/a ANNA GOBLE MOORE, JOANN SIGMON WATTERS, ORA JANE BOWMAN WALSTON, MARGARET DIANE BOWMAN SMITH, ANNE HEISHMAN, CO-GUARDIAN AND CO-CONSERVATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES LEWIS GOBLE, KENNETH LABOWITZ, CO-GUARDIAN AND CO-CONSERVATOR OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES LEWIS GOBLE, UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF STEPHEN W. SIGMON, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on November 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described

property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake in the edge of State Highway No. 1415, Robert B. Goble’s Southwest corner; thence with his line North 06° 30’ East 330 feet to a point in the Ruben Barnes line; thence North 85° 45’ West 110 feet with the Barnes line to an iron stake, Louise G. Howell’s Northeast corner; thence with the Howell line South 06° 30’ West 330 feet to an iron stake located on the edge of State Highway No. 1415; thence with said Highway South 85° 45’ East 110 feet to the point of BEGINNING. FOR BACK TITLE, see deeds recorded in Book 568, Page 478; Book 550, Page 147; Book 360, Page 100; and Book 161, Page 139.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0007914, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: Jay Burke Road

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 21 day of September, 2021.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $17,212.00

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ed Cooper, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of October, 2021.

GREGORY COOPER

128 Parker Dr.

Bakersville, NC 28705

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Dorothy Childers Kerley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of October, 2021.

GAYLA K MURPHY

121 Colonial Estates

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public shall hereby take notice that on, Thursday, November 4th, 2021 at 7:00pm, the Alexander County and Town of Taylorsville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at the Alexander County Services Center – 151 W Main Ave, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

At the public hearing, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hear a rezoning case for recommendation regarding 95 Shook Valley Ct, Taylorsville, NC 28681 with a PIN Number of: 3769-25-5879. The proposed rezoning is for rezoning this property from RA-20 to H-C.

Also at the public hearing, the Planning and Zoning will hear a rezoning case for recommendation regarding 1341 NC 90 HWY E, Taylorsville, NC 28681 with a PIN Number of: 3717-11-4261. The proposed rezoning is for rezoning this property from B-2 to R-2.

For further information regarding this public hearing, or if you or someone you know needs any special assistance to come to the meeting, please contact Alexander County Planner, Dustin Millsaps at (828)-485-4218.

All interested parties are invited to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of John Lewis Stout, this is to notify all persons having claims against John Lewis Stout, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 11th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 13th day of October, 2021.

John David Stout

Administrator, for the Estate of John Lewis Stout

130 Pittman Rd.

Crab Orchard, WV 25827

Mail statement to:

Matthew D. Byerley

Attorney for Estate of John Lewis Stout

Ralston Benton Byerley & Moore, PLLC

171 Main Avenue Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 635-0098

NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF HALL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN THE INTEREST OF: B.B

CASE NUMBER: 2100727

YOB: 2020 AGE: 1 YEAR SEX: FEMALE

A CHILD SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF THE FILING OF A PETITION

FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

TO: JEFFREY PAVKOVICH, RESPONDENT AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES IT APPEARING that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights seeking an order terminating your parental rights has been presented to this Court and filing of the petition is found to be in the best interest of the child and the public, let the same be filed. A copy of the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights is attached to this Summons.

Under the provisions of O.C.G.A. § 15-11-284, the effect of an order terminating the parental rights of a parent under this article is without limit as to duration and terminates all the rights with respect to the child and all rights of the child to the parent arising from the parental relationship. The parent is not thereafter entitled to notice of the proceedings for the adoption of the child by another, nor does the parent have any right to object to the adoption or otherwise to participate in the proceedings.

NOTICE OF EFFECT OF TERMINATION JUDGMENT: Georgia law provides that you can permanently lose your rights as a parent. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed requesting the court to terminate your parental rights to your child. A copy of the petition to terminate parental rights is attached to this notice. A court hearing of your case has been scheduled for the 17th day of December, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Court of Hall County. If you fail to appear, the court can terminate your rights in your absence. If the court at the trial finds that the facts set out in the petition to terminate parental rights are true and that termination of your rights will serve the best interests of your child, the court can enter a judgment ending your rights to your child. If the judgment terminates your parental rights, you will no longer have any rights to your child. This means that you will not have the right to visit, contact, or have custody of your child or make any decisions affecting your child or your child’s earnings or property. Your child will be legally freed to be adopted by someone else. Even if your parental rights are terminated: (1) You will still be responsible for providing financial support (child support payments) for your child’s care unless and until your child is adopted; and (2) Your child can still inherit from you unless and until your child is adopted. This is a very serious matter. You should contact an attorney immediately so that you can be prepared for the court hearing. You have the right to hire an attorney and to have him or her represent you. If you cannot afford to hire an attorney, the court will appoint an attorney if the court finds that you are an indigent person. Whether or not you decide to hire an attorney, you have the right to attend the hearing of your case, to call witnesses on your behalf, and to question those witnesses brought against you. If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the telephone number of the clerk’s office which is (770) 531-6927 or visit the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office at the Hall County Courthouse Annex located at 116 Spring Street SE, Gainesville, GA 30501. You may apply for an attorney by calling the Indigent Defense Office at (770) 531-7086 or visiting their office on the 2nd floor of the Hall County Courthouse.

Pursuant to the provisions of O.C.G.A. §§ 15-11-281 and 282, a copy of the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and this Summons and Order shall be served upon you, the Respondent, at least thirty (30) days before the time set for a hearing.

Should you be a putative father, a biological father who is not the legal father of the above-named child, then pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(c), you are hereby advised that you may lose all rights to B.B. and will not be entitled to object to the termination of your rights to the child unless, within thirty (30) days of receipt of this notice, you file:

(1) A petition to legitimate the child pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 19-7-22; and

(2) Notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of Hall County.

Should you be a putative father, a biological father who is not the legal father of the above-named child, then pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(e), then you may lose all rights to the child and this Court may enter an order terminating all of your parental rights to the child and you may not thereafter object to the termination of your rights to the above-named child if pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(e) you:

(1) Do not timely file a petition to legitimate and give notice pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(c);

(2) File a legitimation petition, which is subsequently dismissed for failure to prosecute;

(3) File a legitimation petition and the action is subsequently concluded without a court order declaring a finding that you are the legal father of the child.

If JEFFREY PAVKOVICH, a biological father of the above-named child fails to file a Petition for Legitimation or Notice of the filing of the Petition for Legitimation with the Clerk of Juvenile Court of Hall County prior to the expiration of 30 (thirty) days, the Court may enter an Order Terminating the Father’s Parental Rights at the pretrial hearing. The Court will conduct a pretrial hearing on the 10th day of November 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Court of Hall County located at the Hall County Courthouse Annex in Gainesville, Georgia, to discuss any possible stipulations, documentary evidence, number of witnesses and other information to promote Judicial economy and the presentation of this matter before the Court.

NOW, therefore, you, the parent of the above-named child, are hereby commanded to be and appear on the 17th day of December, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. before the Juvenile Court of Hall County located at the Hall County Courthouse Annex in Gainesville, Georgia to answer the allegations of the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and to show cause as to why an order terminating your parental rights should not be granted. This hearing is to consider the termination of your parental rights to the above-named child.

Under O.C.G.A. § 15-11-262, you, as Respondent, are entitled to representation by legal counsel. In the event that you are unable to hire an attorney to represent you, and if you are indigent, as that term is defined in O.C.G.A. § 15-11-2(38), then you must IMMEDIATELY contact the Office for Indigent Defense at (770) 531-7086 and the Clerk of the Juvenile Court in Hall County at (770) 531-6927 and request the appointment of counsel to represent you at these proceedings. The Indigent Defense Office is located on the 2nd floor of the Hall County Courthouse. The Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office is located at the Hall County Courthouse Annex.

SO ORDERED, this 7th day of October, 2021.

Alison W. Toller

Honorable Alison W. Toller

Judge, Juvenile Court

Hall County, Georgia

Northeastern Judicial Circuit

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Faye Carson Tedder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of October, 2021.

TRUDY CARSON KERLEY

216 Crystal Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Dale Perry Reese, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of October, 2021.

LUKE E. REESE

7990 Ashbrook Dr.

Haslett, MI 48840

BRADLEY D. FOX

30 Foxfire Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Artis June Lail, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of October, 2021.

JONATHAN RUSSELL LAIL

104 McCall St., Apt. B

Morganton, NC 28655

NOTICE TO CREDITOR’S

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Vicie Carter Collins, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 7th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 6th day of October, 2021.

DORETHA COLLINS OCHS, ADMINISTRATOR

Estate of Vicie Carter Collins, Deceased

Iredell County Clerk of Superior Court File 21 E 390

211 Issac Road

Statesville, NC 28625

Beth R. Setzer

BETH R. SETZER

ATTORNEY AT LAW, P.C.

PO Box 1397

Statesville, NC 28687

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Kathy Gail Hartwell Stroud, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of October, 2021.

TONY SHOOK

Administrator

154 Woodhaven Drive

Statesville NC 286777

File No. 2021 E 391

JARED E. STONE

ATTORNEY

Simon Law

1251 Davie Avenue

Statesville, NC 28677

Office: 704.380.4893

CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrator’s of the Estate of Gaither McArthur Barnes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of September, 2021.

TAMMY B. MARLOWE

139 Lin Adams Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JEFFREY W. BARNES

2989 Black Oak Ridge Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Shirley Jean Kerley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of October, 2021.

GARY ALLEN KERLEY

58 Cricket Ct.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Frank Edward Petrea, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of September, 2021.

SHIRLEY MAXINE ROBINETTE

131 D Roy Rogers Ct.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

The undersigned, having qualified as Executor of the ESTATE OF SANDRA DENISE FEIMSTER MANGUM late of Alexander County, North Carolina.

This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before January 6, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the undersigned.

This the 6th day of October, 2021.

JAMES MILTON MANGUM, Executor

ESTATE OF SANDRA DENISE FEIMSTER MANGUM

Post Office Box 3738

Hickory, NC 28601

Jordan L. Faulkner, Attorney

YOUNG, MORPHIS, BACH & TAYLOR, LLP

Post Office Drawer 2428

Hickory, NC 28603

Phone: (828) 322-4663

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Martha C. Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 6th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of October, 2021.

RUSTY JARROD HAMMER

123 Jessie Mays Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Allen E. Icenhour, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 29th day of December, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of September, 2021.

CLAUDETTE BLANKENSHIP ICENHOUR

4372 NC Highway 16 S

Taylorsville, NC 28681

