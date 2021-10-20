Paper delivery delayed Oct. 20 By Editor | October 20, 2021 | 0 The Taylorsville Times is having equipment problems today (Wednesday, Oct. 20) and paper delivery will be delayed to stores until this evening. Stores that close by 5 p.m. will receive papers on Thursday. We appreciate readers’ patience. Posted in Breaking News, News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Thrift store opening Saturday October 20, 2021 | No Comments » Coat Drive, Coat Give-Away planned October 15, 2021 | No Comments » Lady Cougar Golfers place second in NWC overall standings; earn league’s top 4A spot October 13, 2021 | No Comments » Mask requirement now depends on 3-wk. average of COVID cases in schools October 13, 2021 | No Comments » Broadband is hot topic for County Commission October 13, 2021 | No Comments »