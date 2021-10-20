 Skip to content
October 25, 2021

Ruth Bowman Clontz

Ruth Bowman Clontz, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away after a brief illness on October 20, 2021, at Carolina Caring Hospice.

She was born on May 31, 1930, to Lorenzo and Blanche Bowman. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and faithful Jehovah’s Witness.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harold Clontz; daughter, Sue Clontz; brothers, Paul, Hal, Claude, Ernest and Clarence Bowman; and sisters, Hazel Dagenhart, Ethel Shook, and Mabel Barger.

Those left to cherish her memory are daughter, Joyce Lail of the home; son, David (Joye) Clontz of Hampstead; granddaughters, Tabatha (Jody) Carlton of Hickory, Katrina (Anthony) Bledsoe of Yale, April Clontz of Florida, and Courtney Lail of the home; grandsons, Damion (Cynthia) Lail of Hickory, and Nickolas Lail of Hickory; six great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; brothers, Lynn (Naomi) Bowman of Bethlehem, and Bruce Bowman of Bethlehem; and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held via Zoom on November 13, 2021, at 4:00 p.m.

Memorial gifts may be made to Branch Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses at www.jw.org or Carolina Caring Hospice of Catawba County.

Arrangements by Tribute and Tallent Funerals and Cremations.

