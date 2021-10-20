Thrift store opening Saturday

Store will help fund new children’s home



By MICAH HENRY

The county’s newest thrift store will be opening Saturday, October 22, at 9 a.m. Finding Hope Thrifty Finds is located at 6071 Hwy. 16 South, Taylorsville, at the stoplight between Dollar General and the Old Wittenburg School.

Finding Hope Thrifty Finds will be open five days a week: Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. It offers clothing, shoes, and many household items.

The store is being opened and operated by local businessman Kevin Powell, his wife, Lisa, and will be staffed with volunteers. Isabella Hamby will help manage the store. Proceeds from thrift store sales will go to Finding Hope Ministries’ upcoming children’s home, based in Alexander County, Mr. Powell said.

The Lenoir, NC, faith-based non-profit 501(c)(3) organization was established in 2014. It is dedicated to helping hurting people achieve spiritual, economic, and physical well-being. Finding Hope has helped house orphans in Romania for several years now thanks to the work of Dr. Nathan Merrill, originally of Taylorsville, and his wife, Anca, and the assistance of many churches and individuals.

Now, the organization seeks to help youth right here in North Carolina. The new venture in Taylorsville involves a home which was donated through a lease to Finding Hope Ministries, said Mr. Powell. Although it needs some repairs and updates, it will suitably house youths in a group home setting.

The Powells have been involved with Finding Hope Ministries for about four years now. Recently, they hosted in their home a young Romanian student who attended Statesville Christian School.

Kevin Powell will soon be traveling to Romania to assist the orphanage there.

Kevin and Lisa Powell and Isabella Hamby have spoken to several churches and groups in the area about Finding Hope Ministries to help garner support for the cause.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the thrift store or who has donations of clothing, shoes, or household items (no furniture) may call Lisa at 828-302-2212 or Isabella at 704-437-9530.