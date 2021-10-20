Warren Dennis Early, 71, passed away on October 20, 2021, at Hospice of Mooresville.

He was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on March 10, 1950, to the late Warren Thomas Early and Anna May Looney Early. He worked at a lumberyard as a grader.

He is survived by his wife, Lorie Early of the home; a son, Neil Justin Early of Statesville; a step-son, Jason Calloway of Hudson; a daughter, Beth Ann Millsaps of Statesville; a brother; and two sisters.

No services will be available.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Warren Early.