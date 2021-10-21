Kathy Ann Barker, 64, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at her home.

Kathy was born August 18, 1957, in Alexander County, the daughter of Mada Poole Jones (Joe) and the late Watisel Jones.

She was of the Baptist faith and she loved and enjoyed her family, especially the grandchildren.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband of 43 years, Jimmy Barker of the home; her daughter, Antoinette Weaver (Jason) of Taylorsville; her sons, Corey Barker (Latasha Gray) of Taylorsville, and Adrian Barker (Ashley) of Hickory; her grandchildren, Kairah Lambert (Aaron), Makenna Barker, Landon Barker, Malaysha Barker, Alannah Barker, Ariyannah Barker, Adrian Barker, Jr., Alayeh Dula, LaShantea Dula, and Elexia Hicks; a great-granddaughter on the way, Brynlee Lambert; several brothers and sisters; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and special friends, Martha Jane Howell and Regina Novinski.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Elliott Boston will officiate. Burial will follow in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery on Hwy 90 East of Taylorsville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

