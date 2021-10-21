Russell James Lederer, born August 26, 1949, left his earthly body and gained his angel wings on October 21, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Lederer; nine children; five children-in-law; 23 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Russell loved his family and the Lord. He will be forever loved and missed.

FLY HIGH, OUR HERO!!

No services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

