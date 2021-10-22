Judy Ellen Benfield Moose, 66, of Taylorsville, passed away on October 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Judy was born on January 20, 1955, in Bad Kreuznach, Germany, to the late Milas “Jack” Benfield and Mary Ellen Morris Benfield.

Judy was a member of Three Forks Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and loved her church family.

Following her tenure as a Registered Nurse, Judy found her passion in teaching as a Health Occupations Teacher for Alexander County Schools.

Judy was an honor graduate of UNCG and was recognized as an “NC Great 100 Nurse” in 1997.

Judy enjoyed spending time at Topsail Beach and will be fondly remembered for the love she had for her family and the memories they shared.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Caleb Robert Benfield.

Those left to cherish Judy’s memory include her husband of 46 years, Roger Moose; a son, David Moose (Amanda); a daughter, Katie Smith (Greg); four grandchildren, Addison, Chloe and Samuel Moose, and Jackson Smith; two brothers, Mike Benfield (Lori) and Bob Benfield (Shelley); along with many special friends, several nieces and nephews, and her beloved Dachshunds.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. A Celebration of Life honoring Judy will be held by family at a later date. Inurnment will be with the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Three Forks Baptist Church, 4685 Three Forks Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.