Pauline Bebber Smith, 88, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Pauline was born September 7, 1933, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Carl Ransom Cline and Mary Lou Lail Cline.

She worked for the Taylorsville Fish Camp for 25 years and previously was employed with Cannon Mills in Kannapolis. She was of the Baptist faith and loved cooking for her family and getting together with her family, especially at Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bennie Joe Bebber; her second husband, Henry Gordon Smith; her son, Glenn Eugene Bebber; two grandsons, David Keith Bebber and Jeffrey Lee Bebber; two sisters; and three brothers.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Carl Bebber (Nancy), Rickie Bebber (Shirley), and Keith Bebber; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and one on the way; and her sisters, Dorothy Stikeleather and Maybelle Earp.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Tony Daniels will officiate. Burial will follow in the Friendship Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to any Hospice of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

