Rudolph “Rudy” Alfonso Lail, 88, passed away on October 22, 2021, at his home in Taylorsville.

He was born on January 21, 1933, in Caldwell County, to the late Ralph Isbel Lail and Lettie Martin Lail.

During his working career, he was involved in many different business ventures. Rudy was the owner of Star Furniture Company in Hickory and former owner of Bethlehem Hardware.

He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Rudy enjoyed hunting, fishing, dancing, and his farm. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Teresa Walker, and a brother who was a toddler at the time, Charles Lail.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mr. Lail include his wife of 69 years, Alice Fox Lail; son, Stanley Lail (Judy); daughter, Tamara Sides (Todd); son, Steven Lail; son, Scott Lail (Sheila); brother, Kenneth Lail; ten grandchildren, Jeffrey Lail (Meghann), Andrea Little (Scott), Kira Orcutt, Alexandra Dale, William Sides, Grayson Sides, Christopher Lail (Hayley), Justin and Joshua Lail, and Dawson Lail; seven great-grandchildren; and several special friends, including Penny Fox, Brenda Lowman, and Mary Jane Simmons.

A family-led service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.