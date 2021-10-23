Doris M. Pempkowski, 99, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at her home.

Doris was born August 5, 1922, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles Moore and Ruth Woerner.

She worked for the US Navy as an accountant for 31 years. She was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church. She enjoyed traveling, eating out, and loved to cook. Doris just enjoyed people, but most of all she loved her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Pempkowski; her daughter, Carol Hunt; and two granddaughters.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughters, Nancy Murray of Taylorsville, Donna Finn (Bill) of Daytona, Florida, and Rose Gable (Frank) of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in the Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at a later date in Pennsylvania. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Wake Forest Baptist Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

