Billie Lee McKenzie Carswell, 93, of Scotts, passed away peacefully on October 24, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 21, 1928, in Prestonburg, Kentucky, to the late William McKenzie and Dolly George McKenzie. She was married to the late Coy Robert Carswell on October 17, 1946. Billie was a member of Victory Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth R. Carswell, and a grandson, Justin M. Schubert.

Survivors include a daughter, Carol J. Schubert and husband Tim from North Carolina; a sister, Fay Carswell from Michigan; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Carswell of Michigan, and Jane Morsey of South Carolina; a niece, Nancy Ubelacker of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Terri Wysong and husband Guy, Christine Carswell, Nichole Wetherald and husband Chad, and Nathan Schubert and wife Sabrina; and four great-grandchildren, Tristin, Ashton, Evan, and Fletcher. She loved them all very much.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Rev. Mitch Rash. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir. The family will receive friends 11:00-12:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home prior to Saturday’s service.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the family of Billie Lee Carswell.