Alex. Library offers cider, donuts, books Oct. 29

Enjoy apple cider, mini-donuts, and a book at the Alexander County Library Main Branch on Oct. 29

The public is invited to enjoy free apple cider and mini-donuts at the main branch of the Alexander County Library on Friday, October 29, 2021, beginning at 9:00 a.m. (while supplies last). Library Director Laura Crooks encourages citizens to stop by, enjoy free refreshments, and see all that the Library has to offer. The main branch is located at 77 1st Avenue SW in Taylorsville.

She also noted that the annual children’s Halloween parade will not be held this year.

For more information, visit www.alexanderlibrary.org or call (828) 632-4058.