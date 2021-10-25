Simpson nominated for Rack Room Shoes Teacher of Year

Amanda Simpson, a teacher at West Alexander Middle School, is nominated as one of several teachers in the Rack Room Shoes Teacher of the Year Contest.

After the votes are tallied, five schools will win a $10,000 technology grant and the teachers will also win a $500 gift card.

The person who nominated Simpson for the award stated, “Mrs. Simpson is an extraordinary teacher and human. She was one of the first people I met when moving to NC. She went above and beyond making me feel comfortable, loved, and safe in my new school. She loves and treats all her students with respect and inspires us to be more than we could have ever believed possible. Her love and devotion does not end once we leave her class. She continues to check in and support us in all our endeavors. I never would have made [it] through a move and Covid without her.”

Simpson is currently among the top vote recipients and the contest ends on November 5. Visitors can vote every 24 hours at: https://bit.ly/3GwEHzN.