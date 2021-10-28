Phyllis “Floonie” Ann Hoke, 67, of Hudson, passed away on October 28, 2021, at Amorem Hospice of Hudson.

Floonie was born on June 1, 1954, in Alexander County, to the late Harry Lee Hoke and Perlie Mae Bryant Hoke. Floonie was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Stony Point.

Floonie had a love for music, especially Alabama and the Oak Ridge Boys. She also loved old television programs, but her favorite was The Andy Griffith Show.

Including her father, Floonie was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Lynn Hoke.

Those left to cherish the memory of Floonie are her mother, who has been a caregiver and best friend to Floonie for 67 years, she was her world; a sister, Nancy Hoke of Hudson; four nephews, Jeffery Martin (Jane) of Georgia, Chad Martin (Shannon) of Newton, Steven Hoke (Heather) of Stony Point, and Jacob Hoke of Jacksonville, Florida; six great-nieces and nephews, Conner, Brayden and Ryland Martin of Georgia, Hailey and Nolan Martin of Newton, and Elliny Mae Hoke of Stony Point; and special friends, TBoy her best friend, Sarah, Tater Bug, Terri, and so many more that we cannot list.

Floonie will lie in state on Friday, October 29, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Old Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery in Stony Point. Rev. Wes Hammer will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church Building Fund, 191 Sipe Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

