Rev. David Ridenhour, 71, of Hiddenite, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

He was born August 3, 1950, in Stanly County, the son of the late Bernard Lefler Ridenhour and Myrtle Louise Efird Ridenhour.

Rev. Ridenhour grew up in Richfield, where he was an active member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church. He was a graduate of Pfeiffer College and Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary and did an internship in Boone and Foscoe.

He served as pastor of Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Lexington, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Salisbury, Old St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Newton, St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Salisbury, and also served as interim pastor at Reformation Lutheran Church in Taylorsville, where he was a current member.

He was gifted with great creativity and a wide variety of interests and talents. He incorporated guitar music and singing into many aspects of ministry. He conducted country music programs and was proud of having performed on the Ernest Tubb Midnight Jamboree in Nashville, Tennessee.

He directed chancel dramas and outdoor dramas for Advent and Easter and was also the published author of a Tenebrae drama. Rev. Ridenhour focused on faith formation for young children through conducting Good News Club gatherings. He performed a variety of roles in community theaters in Boone, Lexington, and Hickory, and performed radio dramas in Taylorsville.

He was a professional wrestling enthusiast and had opportunities to script wrestling scenarios (and even occasionally to participate in matches). He thrived on creating elaborate scenes at Christmastime, sculpting works of art, and using his stage makeup skills—especially at Halloween.

He was very proud of his family. Rev. Ridenhour was totally thankful for and dependent upon God’s love, grace, mercy, and peace.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Maureen Harrington Delamar, and brother-in-law, Carl Delamar.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 16 years, Patricia Delamar Ridenhour of the home; son, Daniel Ridenhour (Connie) of Richfield; daughter, Katherine Church (Ronnie) of Salisbury; step-son, Chris Vowell (Melissa) of Hiddenite; grandchildren, Hannah and Evan Ridenhour, and Ada Grace Church; step-grandchildren, Anastasia and Abraham Church; great-grandchild, Jaxton Lowery; step-niece, Jenna Marie Delamar; step-nephew, Warren Bowman Delamar; and brother-in-law, Bill Delamar.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Reformation Lutheran Church. Rev. Craig Sigmon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rocky Springs United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. prior to the service in Reformation Hall.

Memorials may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church or Rocky Springs United Methodist Church.

