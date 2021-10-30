Peggy Jean Little Farley, 83, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Newton.

Peggy was born on July 12, 1938, in McDowell County, West Virginia, to the late Oley Little and Gladys Elmore Holleman.

Peggy was a doting mother and grandmother who enjoyed shopping, traveling, going to yard sales, trips to the beach and mountains, and going “home” to West Virginia. She was an avid West Virginia Mountaineers fan, always pulling for the blue and gold! Peggy adored her family who was always considered first and foremost in her life. She will be deeply missed by all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Silas Farley Jr.; brothers, Everett Little and Lewis Little; sister, Virginia Little; and step-father, Doug Holleman.

Those left to cherish her memory include daughters, Barbara Farley Parkhurst of Hickory, and Donna Farley Prince and husband Toby of Catawba; brother, Robert Little and Sharon of Thorpe, West Virginia; sister-in-law, Rose Little of Hickory; grandchildren, Jessica Bowman and husband Brandon of Hickory, Melonie Leatherman and husband Cody of Claremont, Aaron Prince of Catawba, and Jacey Parkhurst of Hickory; great-grandchildren, Lane Leatherman and Ridge Bowman; caregiver/cousin, Wanda Gaye McManus of Hickory; and a number of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral service, officiated by Pastor Dale Watts, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in the chapel at Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Following the graveside service, the family will host a reception in the Jack Bass Memorial Building at Bass-Smith Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Newton, NC 28658.

Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the Smith Family