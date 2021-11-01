Betty Sue Pennell Head, 90, of Stony Point, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, at her home.

Betty was born July 26, 1931, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Henry Arthur Pennell and Bertha Mae Keller Pennell.

She worked in the furniture industry until the age of 86 when she retired from Craftmaster Furniture. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed traveling, working crossword puzzles, and loved to see her grandchildren come to visit her.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Dale Adams, five sisters, and three brothers.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her children, Jean Jennings (Rick), Hazel Millsaps (Jackie), Carolyn Stutts (Tim), Sandy Jolly (Junior), Michael Adams, and Henry Adams (Deana); 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren with one on the way.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Chuck Hager will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Medi-Home Health and Palliative Care.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

