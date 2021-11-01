| logout
Masks optional in schools Nov. 1-5
There were 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed among Alexander County Schools students and teachers during Oct. 25-29, 2021, which pushed the 3-week rolling average of cases below the threshold for mandatory masking, according to a school system website post. (Masks are required on school buses.)
Masks will not be required when the number of positive cases in the school system is 20 or less for a three-week rolling average.
See the school system’s COVID-19 Dashboard page for more details and latest updates: