LEGAL NOTICES

NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of John P. Mayo, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before February 3, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 3rd day of November, 2021.
Sabrina Ann Mayo, Executor
51 Old Ferry Lane
Hickory, North Carolina 28601
Robert A. Mullinax, Attorney
Robert A. Mullinax, PLLC
Post Office Box 148
Newton, North Carolina 28658
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Cynthia Ann Hefner Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 29th day of October, 2021.
AUDREY JO DEAL
10855 Charlie Hodges Rd Bay Minette, AL 36507
CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executrix’s of the Estate of Agnes Moore Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 29th day of October, 2021.
ELAINE C. GEORGE
530 Alspaugh Dam Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
LINDA C. CHAPMAN
156 7th St NW
Taylorsville, NC 28681
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Charles Lawrence Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 28th day of October, 2021.
MARY ELLEN KING JOHNSON
564 Johnny Martin Lane
Stony Point, NC 28678
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Marvin Dale Trivette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 2nd day of November, 2021.
JESSICA TRIVETTE PREVETTE
138 Skyview Lake Rd
Harmony, NC 28634
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 17th day of November, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Taylorsville Mini Storage, 170 School Street, Taylorsville, NC, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #54 Joe Matheson, #37 Secolia Moore, #147 Melissa Snyder.
Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party.
Dated the 20th day of October, 2021.
Taylorsville Mini Storage
170 School Street
Taylorsville, NC 28681
(828)632-6145
NOTICE OF SALE
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 17th day of November, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Highway 16 North, Taylorsville, NC, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #76 Joseph Matheson, #178 Jennifer Menscer, #44 Dawson Mitchell, #32 Melvin Parsons, #629 John Patterson, #509 Christina Krueger, #57 Miranda Warren.
Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party.
Dated the 20th day of October, 2021.
A-1 Mini Storage
414 Hwy. 16 North
Taylorsville, NC 28681
(828)635-5555
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
FILE NO. 21 CvS 499
NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Raymond Jowers, Edward Jowers, a/k/a Edward Lee Jowers, Unknown Spouse of Edward Jowers
TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Raymond Jowers, Edward Jowers, a/k/a Edward Lee Jowers, Unknown Spouse of Edward Jowers
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:
Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:
BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 4B, containing 23.97 acres, more or less, of the Richards’ Subdivision as per plat recorded in Plat Book 4, page 40, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, to which plat reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.
Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.
Also being identified as Parcel ID# 1330, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 643 Gilbert Place
Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than December 7, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.
This day of October 12, 2021.
Hunter Frederick
Attorney for Plaintiff
Capital Center
82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
(828) 252-8010
Publish on October 27, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 10, 2021
State of North Carolina
Alexander County
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Undersigned, David Marvin Proffitt, Jr., having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of David Marvin Proffitt, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, January 28, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.
This the 27th day of October, 2021.
Daniel G. Christian
Attorney for the Estate of David Marvin Proffitt
PO Box 2244
Hickory NC 28603
828-322-1105
Publish: October 27, November 3, 10 and 17, 2021.
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Marie McLelland Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 21st day of October, 2021.
MICHAEL DALE FOX
1392 Sipe Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
FILE NO. 21 E 398
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ada Lillian Hayes Icenhour Estep, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before January 27, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 20th day of October, 2021.
Shelly Icenhour Sebastian
232 Northwood Circle
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Raven M. Barron
Resident Process Agent for the Estate
RAVEN M. BARRON, PLLC.
Post Office Box 1507
Newton, North Carolina 28658
raven@ravenbarronlaw.com
828-466-2299
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Pearl M. Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 21st day of October, 2021.
JUDY M. MOOSE
2831 Old Mountain Rd.
Hiddenite, NC 28636
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Richard Nelson Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 21st day of October, 2021.
JUDY M. MOOSE
2831 Old Mountain Rd.
Hiddenite, NC 28636
NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY
In the Civil District Court
To: Jennifer Fox Kirk,
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:
Breach of Contract, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than November 29th, 2021, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.
This the 20th day of October, 2021.
Edward L. Hedrick, V
P.O. Box 1136
Taylorsville, NC 28681
NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
FILE NO. 21 CvS 501
NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Ina Fay Farley, a/k/a Ina Faye Farley, a/k/a Ina Cline Farley
TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Ina Fay Farley, a/k/a Ina Faye Farley, a/k/a Ina Cline Farley
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:
Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:
BEGINNING on a stone on the North bank of the public road in Vance Lackey’s line, and running with his line, North 12-1/2° East 22-1/4 poles to a stone in Lackey’s line; thence North 84° West 14-1/3 poles to a stone; thence South 24° West 18 poles to the bank of the road; thence with the road South 68° East 17 poles to the BEGINNING, containing two (2) acres, more or less.
Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.
Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0011122, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 8611 Vashti Road
Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than November 30, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.
This day of October 11, 2021.
Hunter Frederick
Attorney for Plaintiff
Capital Center
82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
(828) 252-8010
Publish on October 20, 2021, October 27, 2021, November 3, 2021
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Felix Sykes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 19th day of October, 2021.
SAMANTHA SIERRA
2199 Dove St.
Newton, NC 28658
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ed Cooper, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 11th day of October, 2021.
GREGORY COOPER
128 Parker Dr.
Bakersville, NC 28705
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Dorothy Childers Kerley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of October, 2021.
GAYLA K MURPHY
121 Colonial Estates
Taylorsville, NC 28681
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of John Lewis Stout, this is to notify all persons having claims against John Lewis Stout, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 11th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.
This the 13th day of October, 2021.
John David Stout
Administrator, for the Estate of John Lewis Stout
130 Pittman Rd.
Crab Orchard, WV 25827
Mail statement to:
Matthew D. Byerley
Attorney for Estate of John Lewis Stout
Ralston Benton Byerley & Moore, PLLC
171 Main Avenue Drive
Taylorsville, NC 28681
(828) 635-0098
NOTICE
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF HALL COUNTY
STATE OF GEORGIA
IN THE INTEREST OF: B.B
CASE NUMBER: 2100727
YOB: 2020 AGE: 1 YEAR SEX: FEMALE
A CHILD SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF THE FILING OF A PETITION
FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS
TO: JEFFREY PAVKOVICH, RESPONDENT AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES IT APPEARING that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights seeking an order terminating your parental rights has been presented to this Court and filing of the petition is found to be in the best interest of the child and the public, let the same be filed. A copy of the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights is attached to this Summons.
Under the provisions of O.C.G.A. § 15-11-284, the effect of an order terminating the parental rights of a parent under this article is without limit as to duration and terminates all the rights with respect to the child and all rights of the child to the parent arising from the parental relationship. The parent is not thereafter entitled to notice of the proceedings for the adoption of the child by another, nor does the parent have any right to object to the adoption or otherwise to participate in the proceedings.
NOTICE OF EFFECT OF TERMINATION JUDGMENT: Georgia law provides that you can permanently lose your rights as a parent. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed requesting the court to terminate your parental rights to your child. A copy of the petition to terminate parental rights is attached to this notice. A court hearing of your case has been scheduled for the 17th day of December, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Court of Hall County. If you fail to appear, the court can terminate your rights in your absence. If the court at the trial finds that the facts set out in the petition to terminate parental rights are true and that termination of your rights will serve the best interests of your child, the court can enter a judgment ending your rights to your child. If the judgment terminates your parental rights, you will no longer have any rights to your child. This means that you will not have the right to visit, contact, or have custody of your child or make any decisions affecting your child or your child’s earnings or property. Your child will be legally freed to be adopted by someone else. Even if your parental rights are terminated: (1) You will still be responsible for providing financial support (child support payments) for your child’s care unless and until your child is adopted; and (2) Your child can still inherit from you unless and until your child is adopted. This is a very serious matter. You should contact an attorney immediately so that you can be prepared for the court hearing. You have the right to hire an attorney and to have him or her represent you. If you cannot afford to hire an attorney, the court will appoint an attorney if the court finds that you are an indigent person. Whether or not you decide to hire an attorney, you have the right to attend the hearing of your case, to call witnesses on your behalf, and to question those witnesses brought against you. If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the telephone number of the clerk’s office which is (770) 531-6927 or visit the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office at the Hall County Courthouse Annex located at 116 Spring Street SE, Gainesville, GA 30501. You may apply for an attorney by calling the Indigent Defense Office at (770) 531-7086 or visiting their office on the 2nd floor of the Hall County Courthouse.
Pursuant to the provisions of O.C.G.A. §§ 15-11-281 and 282, a copy of the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and this Summons and Order shall be served upon you, the Respondent, at least thirty (30) days before the time set for a hearing.
Should you be a putative father, a biological father who is not the legal father of the above-named child, then pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(c), you are hereby advised that you may lose all rights to B.B. and will not be entitled to object to the termination of your rights to the child unless, within thirty (30) days of receipt of this notice, you file:
(1) A petition to legitimate the child pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 19-7-22; and
(2) Notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of Hall County.
Should you be a putative father, a biological father who is not the legal father of the above-named child, then pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(e), then you may lose all rights to the child and this Court may enter an order terminating all of your parental rights to the child and you may not thereafter object to the termination of your rights to the above-named child if pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(e) you:
(1) Do not timely file a petition to legitimate and give notice pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(c);
(2) File a legitimation petition, which is subsequently dismissed for failure to prosecute;
(3) File a legitimation petition and the action is subsequently concluded without a court order declaring a finding that you are the legal father of the child.
If JEFFREY PAVKOVICH, a biological father of the above-named child fails to file a Petition for Legitimation or Notice of the filing of the Petition for Legitimation with the Clerk of Juvenile Court of Hall County prior to the expiration of 30 (thirty) days, the Court may enter an Order Terminating the Father’s Parental Rights at the pretrial hearing. The Court will conduct a pretrial hearing on the 10th day of November 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Court of Hall County located at the Hall County Courthouse Annex in Gainesville, Georgia, to discuss any possible stipulations, documentary evidence, number of witnesses and other information to promote Judicial economy and the presentation of this matter before the Court.
NOW, therefore, you, the parent of the above-named child, are hereby commanded to be and appear on the 17th day of December, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. before the Juvenile Court of Hall County located at the Hall County Courthouse Annex in Gainesville, Georgia to answer the allegations of the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and to show cause as to why an order terminating your parental rights should not be granted. This hearing is to consider the termination of your parental rights to the above-named child.
Under O.C.G.A. § 15-11-262, you, as Respondent, are entitled to representation by legal counsel. In the event that you are unable to hire an attorney to represent you, and if you are indigent, as that term is defined in O.C.G.A. § 15-11-2(38), then you must IMMEDIATELY contact the Office for Indigent Defense at (770) 531-7086 and the Clerk of the Juvenile Court in Hall County at (770) 531-6927 and request the appointment of counsel to represent you at these proceedings. The Indigent Defense Office is located on the 2nd floor of the Hall County Courthouse. The Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office is located at the Hall County Courthouse Annex.
SO ORDERED, this 7th day of October, 2021.
Alison W. Toller
Honorable Alison W. Toller
Judge, Juvenile Court
Hall County, Georgia
Northeastern Judicial Circuit
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Faye Carson Tedder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 8th day of October, 2021.
TRUDY CARSON KERLEY
216 Crystal Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Dale Perry Reese, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of October, 2021.
LUKE E. REESE
7990 Ashbrook Dr.
Haslett, MI 48840
BRADLEY D. FOX
30 Foxfire Dr.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
