LEGAL NOTICES

************

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of John P. Mayo, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before February 3, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of November, 2021.

Sabrina Ann Mayo, Executor

51 Old Ferry Lane

Hickory, North Carolina 28601

Robert A. Mullinax, Attorney

Robert A. Mullinax, PLLC

Post Office Box 148

Newton, North Carolina 28658

executor

Nov24-21c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Cynthia Ann Hefner Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of October, 2021.

AUDREY JO DEAL

10855 Charlie Hodges Rd Bay Minette, AL 36507

executrix

nov24-21p

************

CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executrix’s of the Estate of Agnes Moore Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of October, 2021.

ELAINE C. GEORGE

530 Alspaugh Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

LINDA C. CHAPMAN

156 7th St NW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

nov24-21p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Charles Lawrence Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of October, 2021.

MARY ELLEN KING JOHNSON

564 Johnny Martin Lane

Stony Point, NC 28678

administratrix

nov24-21p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Marvin Dale Trivette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of November, 2021.

JESSICA TRIVETTE PREVETTE

138 Skyview Lake Rd

Harmony, NC 28634

administratrix

nov24-21p

************

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 17th day of November, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at Taylorsville Mini Storage, 170 School Street, Taylorsville, NC, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #54 Joe Matheson, #37 Secolia Moore, #147 Melissa Snyder.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party.

Dated the 20th day of October, 2021.

Taylorsville Mini Storage

170 School Street

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828)632-6145

notice

nov3-21c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to Article 4, Subsections G.S. 44A-43 of the North Carolina Self Storage Facility Act. The Undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 17th day of November, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., on the premises where said property has been stored and which are located at A-1 Mini Storage, 414 Highway 16 North, Taylorsville, NC, County of Alexander, State of North Carolina, the following: #76 Joseph Matheson, #178 Jennifer Menscer, #44 Dawson Mitchell, #32 Melvin Parsons, #629 John Patterson, #509 Christina Krueger, #57 Miranda Warren.

Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between the owner and obligated party.

Dated the 20th day of October, 2021.

A-1 Mini Storage

414 Hwy. 16 North

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828)635-5555

notice

nov3-21c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 21 CvS 499

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Raymond Jowers, Edward Jowers, a/k/a Edward Lee Jowers, Unknown Spouse of Edward Jowers

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Raymond Jowers, Edward Jowers, a/k/a Edward Lee Jowers, Unknown Spouse of Edward Jowers

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 4B, containing 23.97 acres, more or less, of the Richards’ Subdivision as per plat recorded in Plat Book 4, page 40, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, to which plat reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 1330, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 643 Gilbert Place

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than December 7, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of October 12, 2021.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

Publish on October 27, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 10, 2021

notice

nov10-21c

************

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The Undersigned, David Marvin Proffitt, Jr., having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of David Marvin Proffitt, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, January 28, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 27th day of October, 2021.

Daniel G. Christian

Attorney for the Estate of David Marvin Proffitt

PO Box 2244

Hickory NC 28603

828-322-1105

Publish: October 27, November 3, 10 and 17, 2021.

administrator

nov17-21c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Marie McLelland Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of October, 2021.

MICHAEL DALE FOX

1392 Sipe Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov17-21p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

FILE NO. 21 E 398

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ada Lillian Hayes Icenhour Estep, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before January 27, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 20th day of October, 2021.

Shelly Icenhour Sebastian

232 Northwood Circle

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Raven M. Barron

Resident Process Agent for the Estate

RAVEN M. BARRON, PLLC.

Post Office Box 1507

Newton, North Carolina 28658

raven@ravenbarronlaw.com

828-466-2299

executor

nov17-21c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Pearl M. Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of October, 2021.

JUDY M. MOOSE

2831 Old Mountain Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administratrix

nov17-21c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Richard Nelson Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of October, 2021.

JUDY M. MOOSE

2831 Old Mountain Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administratrix

nov17-21c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE OF PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA, ALEXANDER COUNTY

In the Civil District Court

To: Jennifer Fox Kirk,

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Breach of Contract, Fraud and Unjust Enrichment.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than November 29th, 2021, and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the Court for the relief sought.

This the 20th day of October, 2021.

Edward L. Hedrick, V

P.O. Box 1136

Taylorsville, NC 28681

notice

nov3-21c

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 21 CvS 501

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Ina Fay Farley, a/k/a Ina Faye Farley, a/k/a Ina Cline Farley

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Ina Fay Farley, a/k/a Ina Faye Farley, a/k/a Ina Cline Farley

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING on a stone on the North bank of the public road in Vance Lackey’s line, and running with his line, North 12-1/2° East 22-1/4 poles to a stone in Lackey’s line; thence North 84° West 14-1/3 poles to a stone; thence South 24° West 18 poles to the bank of the road; thence with the road South 68° East 17 poles to the BEGINNING, containing two (2) acres, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0011122, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 8611 Vashti Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than November 30, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of October 11, 2021.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

Publish on October 20, 2021, October 27, 2021, November 3, 2021

notice

nov3-21c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Felix Sykes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of October, 2021.

SAMANTHA SIERRA

2199 Dove St.

Newton, NC 28658

administratrix

nov10-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ed Cooper, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 11th day of October, 2021.

GREGORY COOPER

128 Parker Dr.

Bakersville, NC 28705

executor

nov3-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Dorothy Childers Kerley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of October, 2021.

GAYLA K MURPHY

121 Colonial Estates

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

nov3-21p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of John Lewis Stout, this is to notify all persons having claims against John Lewis Stout, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, to file an itemized verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 11th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 13th day of October, 2021.

John David Stout

Administrator, for the Estate of John Lewis Stout

130 Pittman Rd.

Crab Orchard, WV 25827

Mail statement to:

Matthew D. Byerley

Attorney for Estate of John Lewis Stout

Ralston Benton Byerley & Moore, PLLC

171 Main Avenue Drive

Taylorsville, NC 28681

(828) 635-0098

administrator

nov3-21c

************

NOTICE

IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF HALL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN THE INTEREST OF: B.B

CASE NUMBER: 2100727

YOB: 2020 AGE: 1 YEAR SEX: FEMALE

A CHILD SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF THE FILING OF A PETITION

FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS

TO: JEFFREY PAVKOVICH, RESPONDENT AND ALL INTERESTED PARTIES IT APPEARING that a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights seeking an order terminating your parental rights has been presented to this Court and filing of the petition is found to be in the best interest of the child and the public, let the same be filed. A copy of the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights is attached to this Summons.

Under the provisions of O.C.G.A. § 15-11-284, the effect of an order terminating the parental rights of a parent under this article is without limit as to duration and terminates all the rights with respect to the child and all rights of the child to the parent arising from the parental relationship. The parent is not thereafter entitled to notice of the proceedings for the adoption of the child by another, nor does the parent have any right to object to the adoption or otherwise to participate in the proceedings.

NOTICE OF EFFECT OF TERMINATION JUDGMENT: Georgia law provides that you can permanently lose your rights as a parent. A petition to terminate parental rights has been filed requesting the court to terminate your parental rights to your child. A copy of the petition to terminate parental rights is attached to this notice. A court hearing of your case has been scheduled for the 17th day of December, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Court of Hall County. If you fail to appear, the court can terminate your rights in your absence. If the court at the trial finds that the facts set out in the petition to terminate parental rights are true and that termination of your rights will serve the best interests of your child, the court can enter a judgment ending your rights to your child. If the judgment terminates your parental rights, you will no longer have any rights to your child. This means that you will not have the right to visit, contact, or have custody of your child or make any decisions affecting your child or your child’s earnings or property. Your child will be legally freed to be adopted by someone else. Even if your parental rights are terminated: (1) You will still be responsible for providing financial support (child support payments) for your child’s care unless and until your child is adopted; and (2) Your child can still inherit from you unless and until your child is adopted. This is a very serious matter. You should contact an attorney immediately so that you can be prepared for the court hearing. You have the right to hire an attorney and to have him or her represent you. If you cannot afford to hire an attorney, the court will appoint an attorney if the court finds that you are an indigent person. Whether or not you decide to hire an attorney, you have the right to attend the hearing of your case, to call witnesses on your behalf, and to question those witnesses brought against you. If you have any questions concerning this notice, you may call the telephone number of the clerk’s office which is (770) 531-6927 or visit the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office at the Hall County Courthouse Annex located at 116 Spring Street SE, Gainesville, GA 30501. You may apply for an attorney by calling the Indigent Defense Office at (770) 531-7086 or visiting their office on the 2nd floor of the Hall County Courthouse.

Pursuant to the provisions of O.C.G.A. §§ 15-11-281 and 282, a copy of the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and this Summons and Order shall be served upon you, the Respondent, at least thirty (30) days before the time set for a hearing.

Should you be a putative father, a biological father who is not the legal father of the above-named child, then pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(c), you are hereby advised that you may lose all rights to B.B. and will not be entitled to object to the termination of your rights to the child unless, within thirty (30) days of receipt of this notice, you file:

(1) A petition to legitimate the child pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 19-7-22; and

(2) Notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of Hall County.

Should you be a putative father, a biological father who is not the legal father of the above-named child, then pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(e), then you may lose all rights to the child and this Court may enter an order terminating all of your parental rights to the child and you may not thereafter object to the termination of your rights to the above-named child if pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(e) you:

(1) Do not timely file a petition to legitimate and give notice pursuant to O.C.G.A. § 15-11-283(c);

(2) File a legitimation petition, which is subsequently dismissed for failure to prosecute;

(3) File a legitimation petition and the action is subsequently concluded without a court order declaring a finding that you are the legal father of the child.

If JEFFREY PAVKOVICH, a biological father of the above-named child fails to file a Petition for Legitimation or Notice of the filing of the Petition for Legitimation with the Clerk of Juvenile Court of Hall County prior to the expiration of 30 (thirty) days, the Court may enter an Order Terminating the Father’s Parental Rights at the pretrial hearing. The Court will conduct a pretrial hearing on the 10th day of November 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Juvenile Court of Hall County located at the Hall County Courthouse Annex in Gainesville, Georgia, to discuss any possible stipulations, documentary evidence, number of witnesses and other information to promote Judicial economy and the presentation of this matter before the Court.

NOW, therefore, you, the parent of the above-named child, are hereby commanded to be and appear on the 17th day of December, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. before the Juvenile Court of Hall County located at the Hall County Courthouse Annex in Gainesville, Georgia to answer the allegations of the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights and to show cause as to why an order terminating your parental rights should not be granted. This hearing is to consider the termination of your parental rights to the above-named child.

Under O.C.G.A. § 15-11-262, you, as Respondent, are entitled to representation by legal counsel. In the event that you are unable to hire an attorney to represent you, and if you are indigent, as that term is defined in O.C.G.A. § 15-11-2(38), then you must IMMEDIATELY contact the Office for Indigent Defense at (770) 531-7086 and the Clerk of the Juvenile Court in Hall County at (770) 531-6927 and request the appointment of counsel to represent you at these proceedings. The Indigent Defense Office is located on the 2nd floor of the Hall County Courthouse. The Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office is located at the Hall County Courthouse Annex.

SO ORDERED, this 7th day of October, 2021.

Alison W. Toller

Honorable Alison W. Toller

Judge, Juvenile Court

Hall County, Georgia

Northeastern Judicial Circuit

notice

nov3-21c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Faye Carson Tedder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of October, 2021.

TRUDY CARSON KERLEY

216 Crystal Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

nov3-21p

************

CO-EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the Estate of Dale Perry Reese, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 13th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of October, 2021.

LUKE E. REESE

7990 Ashbrook Dr.

Haslett, MI 48840

BRADLEY D. FOX

30 Foxfire Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov3-21p