************

FINAL SALE – Antiques & Things, 4239 Taylorsville Hwy., Statesville. Friday & Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Everything must go! Drastic reductions. 704-902-7045.

************

ANNUAL RUMMAGE SALE – St. Paul Lutheran Church, 323 1st Ave SW, Tay. Sat., Nov. 6 & 13, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Lots of great items, clothes, baked goods, hot dogs, coffee, and drinks.