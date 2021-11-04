Mildred Mecimore Childers, 91, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Mildred was born on April 20, 1930, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Chas Mecimore and Minnie Johnson Mecimore.

She was a homemaker and a faithful member of Taylorsville Church of God. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and was devoted to her family.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Childers; grandson, John Thomas Stocks; sisters, Christine Payne, Era Keever, Pauline Dyson, Ruby Barnes, Lillian Mecimore, and Vadis Bowman; and brothers, Ralph, Lewis, Jay and R.Z. Mecimore.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Melissa Stocks (Luther) of Taylorsville; her sons, Larry Childers (Darlene) of Hiddenite, and James Childers (Ginger) of Taylorsville; her grandchildren, Michelle Riddle (Jody) of Conover, Angie Childers-Guillen of Taylorsville, Matt Childers of Hiddenite, Brian Stocks (LeAnne) of Taylorsville, Chas Childers (Tabatha) of Taylorsville, and Jennifer Stocks of Taylorsville; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Taylorsville Church of God. Pastor Mark Albertino and Rev. Johnny Shuler will officiate. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Taylorsville Church of God.

