Sandra James Reese, 74, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Taylorsville House.

She was born on April 16, 1947, to the late Bill James and Cindy Vickers James. Sandra was of the Baptist faith.

She was a homemaker and her children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. She had a kind spirit and enjoyed doing for others.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dallas Reese, and two brothers, Bill James and Sonny James.

Those left to cherish her memory include two sons, Todd Reese and John Reese (Charity); a daughter-in-law, Wendy Reese; grandchildren, Whitney Wilbur (Tres), Jake Reese (Hunter), Olivia Reese, and Hallie Reese; great-grandchildren, Dallas Bryon Wilbur, Sawyer Todd Reese, and Remi Jo Reese; and special cousins, Joyce Payne and Brenda Jones.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Three Forks Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Steele will be officiating.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jake Reese and Tres Wilbur.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.

The family has requested no food.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.