Robert Larry “Bob” Pressley, 85, of Conover, died Friday, November 5, 2021.

Larry was born in 1936, in Alexander County, the son of the late Robert William and Mary Johnson Pressley who spent six months in Flagler Beach and six months in North Carolina during their retirement years.

Larry joined the United States Air Force in 1954, spending most of his time in the South Pacific, mainly in Japan working in Air and Ground Radar. After military service, Larry enrolled at Clevenger’s Business School where he majored in business and transportation.

He worked for Thurston Motor Lines in transportation and logistics as Terminal Manager where he retired with 30 years’ service. After retirement, he and his wife, Marilyn, owned and operated Conover Florist and Claremont Florist for many years.

Larry was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Flagler Beach, Florida, was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose for 50 years, and the Flagler Beach Yacht Club.

Larry was preceded in death by his wife of sixty years, Marilyn Green Pressley, in 2018.

Larry is survived by his son, Robert L. “Robbie” Pressley and his wife Kimberly Mecimore Pressley of Taylorsville; his daughter, Regina “Gina” Pressley Hubbard and her husband Charles R. Hubbard of Conover; his brothers, Howard Leland Pressley of Taylorsville, and Danny Conrad Pressley and his wife Sandra Barnes Pressley of Taylorsville; his sister, Martha Ann Pressley Hines of Taylorsville; three grandchildren, Johnathon Allen Mills, Robert Justin Mills and wife Alicia Whitley Mills, and Brandon Lee Pressley and wife Jennifer Walker Pressley; and three great-grandchildren, Finn Warren Pressley, Reef Allen Pressley, and Helvetia Medina “Cupcake” Mills.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:45 a.m., Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at East Taylorsville Baptist Church, in the Jennings Building, with the funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Pastor Jamie Steele will officiate the service. Interment with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Catawba Memorial Park, Hickory.

The Padgett and King Mortuary of Forest City is in charge of arrangements and an online guest registry is available at www.padgettking.com.