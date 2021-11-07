David Lynn Jolly, 61, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Davis Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 25, 1960, in Alexander County, the son of the late Henry Jolly and Barbara Spelce Jolly.

He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed working on his car and playing the guitar. He loved watching old TV shows.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sister, Kathy Canter and husband Johnny of Taylorsville; his brother, Chris Jolly and wife Cathie of Hiddenite; his special nieces, Christy Laws and Chante Southard; nieces, Tori and Trei Jolly; and nephew, Derrick Laws.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Millersville Baptist Church. Rev. Bill Orren will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of David Lynn Jolly.