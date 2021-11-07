Mackie Purser, 66, of Taylorsville, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Wilkes Regional Medical Center.

Mackie was born to the late Cyrus Long Purser and Gladys Jean McKillop on Wednesday, December 8, 1954, in Mecklenburg County. He was an Auditor for Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company. Mackie taught the Men’s Sunday School Class, enjoyed being outdoors, deer hunting, fishing, kayaking, farming, and gardening.

Mackie is survived by his spouse of 44 years, Miriam Purser; son, Josh Purser (Krissy); daughter, Emily Purser Brock (Justin); three grandchildren, Claire Brock, Logan Brock, and Ellie Purser; and two sisters, Dinah Purser and Suzanne Purser Wilson.

The service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church, Hiddenite. Rev. Brian Eades will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bible Broadcasting Network, PO Box 7300, Charlotte, NC 28241.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.