Mika LaTisha Fox, 23, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 7, 2021, in Catawba County.

She was born in Iredell County to Patricia “Patty” Gail Fox and Michael Jerome Craig. Mika worked at the Newton Eye Center. During her free time, she enjoyed traveling, her friends, but most of all, she enjoyed her family, especially her nieces, nephews, and brothers.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Joe Craig Jr. and Lola Mae Craig, and an uncle.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mika include her mother, Patty Fox; her father, Michael Craig; special brothers, Christopher Fox, Joseph Fox, and DeeJay Craig; special sister, Bobbi Coffey; four more brothers, Josh Allen, Michael Palmer, Jason Sales, and Justice Craig; three more sisters, Reven Craig, Varsuliah Craig, and Serenity Craig; a special nephew, Aiden Fox; a special niece, Rylee Fox; maternal grandparents, TC and Judy Fox; special aunt and uncle, Crystal and Michael Coffey; cousin and best friend, Akira Houck; special dog, Bella; and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Visitation for Mika will be Friday, November 12, 2021, at Alexander Funeral Service from 4:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel. Rev. Bill Orren will officiate. Inurnment will be with the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.