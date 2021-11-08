Flag Retirement Box debuts at Register of Deeds Office

In time for Veterans Day, a Flag Retirement Box has been installed at the Alexander County Register of Deeds office. The American Legion Post 170 Past Commander Dale Chapman and current Commander Scott Hines show off the flag retirement box for old, faded, worn, and torn U.S. flags that are no longer serviceable.

Everyone is welcome to deposit their unserviceable flags in this receptacle at the Register of Deeds office whenever the office is open–normally Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM. Mr. Dale Chapman (U.S. Navy veteran) and Mr. Scott Hines (U.S. Air Force, Retired) will make sure the American Legion properly retires Old Glory in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code (Chapter 1 of Title 4 of the United States Code). This flag collection box was acquired through a program sponsored by the National Association of Counties and the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners.

Through Post 170’s flag retirement program, Commander’s Chapman and Hines would like to remind Alexander County citizens of proper respect for the U.S. Flag. No disrespect should be shown to the flag of the United States of America; the flag should not be dipped to any person or thing. Regimental colors, State flags, and organization or institutional flags are to be dipped as a mark of honor.

Other ways to properly respect the flag are:

• The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress

• The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise

• The flag should never be carried flat or horizontally, but always aloft and free

• The flag should never be used as wearing apparel, bedding, or drapery

• The flag should never be fastened, displayed, used, or stored in such a manner as to permit it to be easily torn, soiled, or damaged in any way

• The flag should never be used as a covering for a ceiling

• The flag should never have placed upon it, nor on any part of it, nor attached to it any mark, insignia, letter, word, figure, design, or picture

• The flag should never be used as a receptacle for receiving, holding, carrying, or delivering anything

Also, the flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning. For more information about proper handling, care and treatment of the U.S. Flag, please visit the American Legion Flag Advocacy web page at https://www.legion.org/flag. For more information about American Legion, please call Post 170 Commander Scott Hines at (828) 632-3152.