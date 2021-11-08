Jason Anthony Riddle, 39, of Stony Point, passed away in August 2021 due to unknown circumstances.

Jason was born on March 17, 1982, to David Riddle Sr. and Janice Cornette Riddle Tester.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Leroy and Helen Cornette, and an uncle, Jackie Cornette Sr.

Jason is survived by his mother and step-father, Janice and Larry Tester; five sons, Jason Anthony Riddle Jr., Chase Riddle, Dylan Riddle, Dakota Riddle, and Xander Riddle; a daughter, Savannah Norman; three brothers, Robert Cornette, David Riddle Jr., and Jaden Tester; a sister, Charlotte Tester; two step-brothers, David (Tina) Tester and Darrel Tester; a step-sister, Debra (Terry) Wolfe; an uncle, Victor (Ruthie) Cornette; five nephews; and two nieces.

A Celebration of Life for Jason Riddle will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. All are welcome to come and to share memories and good times. It will be very informal. Rev. Bradley Daniels and Rev. David Riddle Jr. will be speaking.