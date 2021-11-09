Jeffrey Alan Gray, 62, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at his home.

Jeffrey was born October 31, 1959, in Little Meadows, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Robert Gray and Barbara Benjamin Gray.

He was a US Army veteran and had worked as an industrial maintenance technician for Petco Sackner for a number of years. He was of the Christian faith. He loved to hunt and just be outdoors but his family was #1 to him.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Finchem, and a brother, Rob Gray.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 41 years, Lorraine Forrest Gray of the home; his daughters, Barbara Mai Gray and Bobbi Jo Williams; his grandchildren, Chris, Edward Jr., David, Chance, Cheyenne, and Alexis; his sisters, Beth Gray and Mary Gray; and his brother, Fred Gray.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Alexander County Hospice, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or American Cancer Society Local Chapter, C/O Kendra Dyson, 57 Kendra Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Jeffrey Alan Gray.