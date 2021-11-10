LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Howard Clinton Moretz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 24th day of June, 2020.

DAWN MORETZ MCMILLIAN

1757 12 ST NE

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

dec1-21p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Mary Elizabeth Dunagan, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of November, 2021.

LISA JANE LOVE

9702 Arginion Lane, Apt A

Charlotte, NC 28262

executrix

dec1-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Barry Lynn Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 3rd day of November, 2021.

JODY HARRINGTON

314 Meadowview Drive

Apt 316

Boone, NC 28607

administrator

dec1-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Louise Elder Freeman/Louise Mitchell Freeman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 4th day of November, 2021.

BONNIE SUE ELDER

950 McClellan Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

dec1-21p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Harry Lee Robertson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of November, 2021.

RHONDA JILL ROBERTSON

815 Sharpe Mill Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executrix

dec1-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Carolyn Munday Daniels, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of November, 2021.

LONNIE L. MUNDAY

29 Teresa Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

dec1-21p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Vicie Carter Collins, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 11th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.

This the 10th day of November, 2021.

DORETHA COLLINS OCHS, ADMINISTRATOR

Estate of Vicie Carter Collins, Deceased

Alexander County Clerk of Superior Court

File 21 E 390

211 Issac Road

Statesville, NC 28625

Beth R. Setzer

BETH R. SETZER

ATTORNEY AT LAW, P.C.

PO Box 1397

Statesville, NC 28687

administrator

dec1-21c

************

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of John P. Mayo, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before February 3, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 3rd day of November, 2021.

Sabrina Ann Mayo, Executor

51 Old Ferry Lane

Hickory, North Carolina 28601

Robert A. Mullinax, Attorney

Robert A. Mullinax, PLLC

Post Office Box 148

Newton, North Carolina 28658

executor

Nov24-21c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Cynthia Ann Hefner Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of October, 2021.

AUDREY JO DEAL

10855 Charlie Hodges Rd Bay Minette, AL 36507

executrix

nov24-21p

************

CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executrix’s of the Estate of Agnes Moore Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of October, 2021.

ELAINE C. GEORGE

530 Alspaugh Dam Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

LINDA C. CHAPMAN

156 7th St NW

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

nov24-21p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Charles Lawrence Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of October, 2021.

MARY ELLEN KING JOHNSON

564 Johnny Martin Lane

Stony Point, NC 28678

administratrix

nov24-21p

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Marvin Dale Trivette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 2nd day of November, 2021.

JESSICA TRIVETTE PREVETTE

138 Skyview Lake Rd

Harmony, NC 28634

administratrix

nov24-21p

************

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 21 CvS 499

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Raymond Jowers, Edward Jowers, a/k/a Edward Lee Jowers, Unknown Spouse of Edward Jowers

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Raymond Jowers, Edward Jowers, a/k/a Edward Lee Jowers, Unknown Spouse of Edward Jowers

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 4B, containing 23.97 acres, more or less, of the Richards’ Subdivision as per plat recorded in Plat Book 4, page 40, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, to which plat reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 1330, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 643 Gilbert Place

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than December 7, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of October 12, 2021.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

Capital Center

82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500

Asheville, North Carolina 28801

(828) 252-8010

Publish on October 27, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 10, 2021

notice

nov10-21c

************

State of North Carolina

Alexander County

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The Undersigned, David Marvin Proffitt, Jr., having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of David Marvin Proffitt, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, January 28, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.

This the 27th day of October, 2021.

Daniel G. Christian

Attorney for the Estate of David Marvin Proffitt

PO Box 2244

Hickory NC 28603

828-322-1105

Publish: October 27, November 3, 10 and 17, 2021.

administrator

nov17-21c

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Marie McLelland Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of October, 2021.

MICHAEL DALE FOX

1392 Sipe Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

nov17-21p

************

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

FILE NO. 21 E 398

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ada Lillian Hayes Icenhour Estep, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before January 27, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.

This the 20th day of October, 2021.

Shelly Icenhour Sebastian

232 Northwood Circle

Taylorsville, NC 28681

Raven M. Barron

Resident Process Agent for the Estate

RAVEN M. BARRON, PLLC.

Post Office Box 1507

Newton, North Carolina 28658

raven@ravenbarronlaw.com

828-466-2299

executor

nov17-21c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Pearl M. Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of October, 2021.

JUDY M. MOOSE

2831 Old Mountain Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administratrix

nov17-21c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Richard Nelson Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of October, 2021.

JUDY M. MOOSE

2831 Old Mountain Rd.

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administratrix

nov17-21c

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Felix Sykes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of October, 2021.

SAMANTHA SIERRA

2199 Dove St.

Newton, NC 28658

administratrix

nov10-21p