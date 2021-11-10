LEGAL NOTICES
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Howard Clinton Moretz, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 24th day of June, 2020.
DAWN MORETZ MCMILLIAN
1757 12 ST NE
Hickory, NC 28601

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Mary Elizabeth Dunagan, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 3rd day of November, 2021.
LISA JANE LOVE
9702 Arginion Lane, Apt A
Charlotte, NC 28262

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Barry Lynn Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 3rd day of November, 2021.
JODY HARRINGTON
314 Meadowview Drive
Apt 316
Boone, NC 28607

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Louise Elder Freeman/Louise Mitchell Freeman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 4th day of November, 2021.
BONNIE SUE ELDER
950 McClellan Rd.
Hiddenite, NC 28636

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Harry Lee Robertson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 5th day of November, 2021.
RHONDA JILL ROBERTSON
815 Sharpe Mill Road
Hiddenite, NC 28636

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Carolyn Munday Daniels, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 10th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 1st day of November, 2021.
LONNIE L. MUNDAY
29 Teresa Lane
Hiddenite, NC 28636

NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of Vicie Carter Collins, deceased, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 11th day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery thereon. All persons indebted to said estate are requested to make prompt settlement.
This the 10th day of November, 2021.
DORETHA COLLINS OCHS, ADMINISTRATOR
Estate of Vicie Carter Collins, Deceased
Alexander County Clerk of Superior Court
File 21 E 390
211 Issac Road
Statesville, NC 28625
Beth R. Setzer
BETH R. SETZER
ATTORNEY AT LAW, P.C.
PO Box 1397
Statesville, NC 28687

NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of John P. Mayo, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before February 3, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 3rd day of November, 2021.
Sabrina Ann Mayo, Executor
51 Old Ferry Lane
Hickory, North Carolina 28601
Robert A. Mullinax, Attorney
Robert A. Mullinax, PLLC
Post Office Box 148
Newton, North Carolina 28658

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the Estate of Cynthia Ann Hefner Deal, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 29th day of October, 2021.
AUDREY JO DEAL
10855 Charlie Hodges Rd Bay Minette, AL 36507

CO-EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executrix’s of the Estate of Agnes Moore Childers, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 29th day of October, 2021.
ELAINE C. GEORGE
530 Alspaugh Dam Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
LINDA C. CHAPMAN
156 7th St NW
Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Charles Lawrence Johnson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 28th day of October, 2021.
MARY ELLEN KING JOHNSON
564 Johnny Martin Lane
Stony Point, NC 28678

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Marvin Dale Trivette, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 3rd day of February, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 2nd day of November, 2021.
JESSICA TRIVETTE PREVETTE
138 Skyview Lake Rd
Harmony, NC 28634

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION
IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE
SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION
FILE NO. 21 CvS 499
NORTH CAROLINA
ALEXANDER COUNTY
Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate vs. Unknown Heirs at Law of Raymond Jowers, Edward Jowers, a/k/a Edward Lee Jowers, Unknown Spouse of Edward Jowers
TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Raymond Jowers, Edward Jowers, a/k/a Edward Lee Jowers, Unknown Spouse of Edward Jowers
Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:
Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:
BEING ALL OF LOT NO. 4B, containing 23.97 acres, more or less, of the Richards’ Subdivision as per plat recorded in Plat Book 4, page 40, in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Alexander County, to which plat reference is hereby made for greater certainty of description.
Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.
Also being identified as Parcel ID# 1330, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 643 Gilbert Place
Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.
You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than December 7, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.
This day of October 12, 2021.
Hunter Frederick
Attorney for Plaintiff
Capital Center
82 Patton Avenue, Suite 500
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
(828) 252-8010
Publish on October 27, 2021 November 3, 2021 November 10, 2021

State of North Carolina
Alexander County
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The Undersigned, David Marvin Proffitt, Jr., having qualified as Administrator of the Estate of David Marvin Proffitt, of Alexander County, North Carolina. This is to notify all persons, firms and corporations, having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before Friday, January 28, 2022, or this Notice will be pled in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make payment to the Undersigned.
This the 27th day of October, 2021.
Daniel G. Christian
Attorney for the Estate of David Marvin Proffitt
PO Box 2244
Hickory NC 28603
828-322-1105
Publish: October 27, November 3, 10 and 17, 2021.

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Marie McLelland Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 21st day of October, 2021.
MICHAEL DALE FOX
1392 Sipe Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA
COUNTY OF ALEXANDER
FILE NO. 21 E 398
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The undersigned having qualified as Executor of the Estate of Ada Lillian Hayes Icenhour Estep, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, hereby gives notice to persons having claims against said Estate to present them to the undersigned on or before January 27, 2022, or this Notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said Estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned.
This the 20th day of October, 2021.
Shelly Icenhour Sebastian
232 Northwood Circle
Taylorsville, NC 28681
Raven M. Barron
Resident Process Agent for the Estate
RAVEN M. BARRON, PLLC.
Post Office Box 1507
Newton, North Carolina 28658
raven@ravenbarronlaw.com
828-466-2299

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Pearl M. Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 21st day of October, 2021.
JUDY M. MOOSE
2831 Old Mountain Rd.
Hiddenite, NC 28636

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Richard Nelson Mayberry, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 27th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 21st day of October, 2021.
JUDY M. MOOSE
2831 Old Mountain Rd.
Hiddenite, NC 28636

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the Estate of Felix Sykes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 20th day of January, 2022, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 19th day of October, 2021.
SAMANTHA SIERRA
2199 Dove St.
Newton, NC 28658

