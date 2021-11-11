Dennis Matthew Adamskie, 59, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, November, 11, 2021.

Dennis was born November 11, 1962, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Michael Carl Adamskie Sr. and Hazel Hayes Adamskie.

Dennis enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved his Rock-N-Roll. Dennis was loved by all those who crossed his path and will be forever missed by all his family members.

Survivors include two brothers, Michael Adamskie Jr. and wife Debbi of Stony Point, and Terry Adamskie and wife Linda of Dade City, Florida; three sisters, Pam Wilson (Andy) of Taylorsville, Donna Trocha and husband Douglas of St. Pete, Florida, and Linda Adamskie of the home; six nieces and nephews, David, Brandi, Brian, Katie, John, and Jessie; and ten great-nieces and nephews.

A service will be conducted at a later date.

Chapman Funeral is serving the Dennis Adamskie Family.