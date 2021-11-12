Evelyn Ruth Barlow Treadaway, of Hiddenite, left this home for her heavenly home on Friday, November 12, 2021, at her residence.

Evelyn was born December 31, 1928, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Daniel Boone Barlow and Fancie Daniels Barlow.

Evelyn was preceded in death by the love of her life on December 1, 2021, Pastor Buster Treadaway, who she married on January 25, 1947; three sons, Paul Milton, John Henkle, and James Nickey; grandson, Paul Milton; sister, Mary Elizabeth; and brothers, Jim Ed and Glenn.

Survivors include a son, Michael Lewis; a daughter, Rebecca Diane and John, who helped care for other Moma for two years; sister, Marie Combs; daughter-in-law, Mildred Treadaway; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and many wonderful friends.

A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery with Jason Icard, Robert Cragg, and soloist Jeannie Wilson.

Pallbearers include grandsons, Samuel Albert and Andrew Phillip, and special friends, Jason, Rodney, Issac, and Jimmy, whom we greatly appreciate.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Evelyn Ruth Barlow Treadaway.