Mary Jane Jones, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Catawba County.

Mary was born on Tuesday, December 21, 1937, in Rabun County, Georgia, to the late Raymond Marsengill and Ella Taylor Marsengill.

Mary worked in the packing department at a warehouse. She enjoyed painting, fishing, and gardening.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Charles Taylor, Ronald Marsengill, Robert Marsengill, and Frank Marsengill; and three sisters, Dorothy Shehulski, Rose Hudson, and Margaret Gardner.

Mary is survived by her spouse of 23 years, Howard Jones; daughters, Teresa Patterson and Cindy Bumgarner (Brett); six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Smyrna Baptist Church from 2:00 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Smyrna Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mitch Kind will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Smyrna Baptist Church, 6174 Church Road, Taylorsville, NC 28681; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

