Melissa “Missy” Brandy Glessner McCubbin, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 12, 2021.

She was born to Cynthia Louse Maitland Rocker and the late Wayne August Glessner. Missy worked as a dental assistant.

Those left to cherish the memories of Missy include her spouse of three years, Mark McCubbin; mother, Cindy Rocker and stepfather Mike; daughter, Kadi Helms; and brother, Josh Glessner.

There will be no services at this time.

Donations may be made to Bethel Colony of Mercy at bethelcolony.org or by mail at 1675 Bethel Colony Road, Lenoir, NC 28645.

