Shirley Harrington Brown, 87, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at her home.

Shirley was born April 7, 1934, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Clay Harrington and Mammie Kerley Harrington.

She worked 11 years for Blue Bell, Inc. and later retired from Craftmaster. She was a member of White Plains Baptist Church for 59 years. She enjoyed sharing her cooking on Sundays with her family and friends and she also loved gardening. During her lifetime, she overcame cancer three times, giving God the credit.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Brown; her sisters, Irene Jones, Ernesteen “Teen” Mitchell, Mildred “Bunny” Harrington, and Mary Milstead; her brothers, Crafton Harrington, JB Harrington, William Harrington, and Harvey Harrington; four younger siblings that passed at birth; and a granddaughter, Misty Brown.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her son, Randy Brown (Jackie) of Claremont; her daughter, Suzan Wike (Steve) of Taylorsville; grandchildren, Kristin Briggs (Dan), Corey Brown (fiancée Ariel), Aaron Wike (Kayla), Meagan Rushing (Brandon), and Brian Pennell; great-grandchildren, Samantha, Jordan and Audrey Briggs, Hannah and Jonah Millsaps, Levi and Zander Wike, Nora and Ellie Rushing, and Caden Pennell; her sister, Jeannie Cropley of Georgia; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at White Plains Baptist Church Cemetery where she was a faithful member. Rev. Tony Daniels and Rev. Bradley Daniels will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Alexander County, 50 Lucy Echerd Lane, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

