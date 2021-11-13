Terrell Lewis Bishop, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Terrell was born March 3, 1938, in Catawba County, the son of the late Burnis Belton Bishop and Chloe Isabell Poovey Bishop.

He was a US Air Force veteran and a member of First United Methodist Church. He was a true man of faith. He retired from the US Government as an auditor and was a life master in the American Contract Bridge League.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Belton Bishop.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife of 52 years, Linda Sue Webb Bishop of the home; his son, Terrell Evan Bishop; his grandchildren, Desiree Lashae and Elizabeth Ranee; brother-in-law, Roy Webb; nieces, Robin Hoyle and children, Kim McConville, and Annette Lynne Turman; and nephews, Benjamin Bishop and children, and George Dewey Underwood III.

The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021, at First United Methodist Church. Rev. Joel Simpson will officiate. Burial will follow in the Three Forks Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Mobile Café, 1400 NC 16, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

