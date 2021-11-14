Katherine “Kathy” Wall Benfield, 75, of Wilkesboro, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Wilkes Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Wilkesboro United Methodist Church with Dr. Karen Roberts and Rev. Roger Wall officiating. Burial will be at Mountlawn Memorial Park.

Mrs. Benfield was born January 2, 1946, in Forest City, to Robert and Louise Pennell Wall. She graduated from Taylorsville High School in the Class of 1964. She then continued her education at Appalachian State University where she graduated in the Class of 1969. She was an avid and gifted golfer, loved to shag dance, the Carolina Tar Heels, and also loved reading and traveling with her family. She retired from Millers Creek School after 23 years as a teacher. She was a member at Wilkesboro United Methodist Church.

Mrs. Benfield was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, William David Benfield.

Mrs. Benfield is survived by her husband, Ray Benfield of the home; a daughter, Nikki Joyce and husband Pat of Mooresville; a son, Travis Benfield and wife Cindy of Lewisville; three grandchildren, Connor, Ansley and Emmett Joyce; two brothers, Arnold Wall of Taylorsville, and Rev. Roger Wall of Wendell; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Carol Perkins and Joyce Nichols.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Health Foundation, PO Box 667, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.

The family requests that all attending services wear face coverings.