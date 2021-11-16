Lonnie Robert McCoy Hefner, 71, of Statesville, passed away on November 16, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House.

He was born December 23, 1949, in Caldwell County, to the Late Robert McCoy Hefner and Faye Montgomery Hefner. He was a furniture worker, spring-up. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church and a member of the Beagle Club.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Loyal Hefner, and a sister, Cynthia Hefner.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth Payne Hefner of the home; his stepmother, Joann Hefner; a son, Derek Hefner of South Carolina; a daughter, Tamara Satterfield of South Carolina; two stepdaughters, Lori Vance of Statesville, and Anita Warren and husband Allen of Statesville; a brother, Todd Hefner and wife Tammy of Hickory; and a grandchild, Brianna Hefner.

Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Earl Linderman will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour before the service, 2:00-3:00 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Marvin UMC Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd, Statesville, NC 28625.

