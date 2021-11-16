Steve Wayne Fox, 66, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Steve was born May 30, 1955, in Alexander County, to the late Jimmy Thomas Fox and Blanche Katy Norlene Fox. He served in the US Army and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Robin Elaine Meredith Fox, and a sister, Anna Wallace.

Survivors include a son, Lee Fox of the home; two daughters, Mia Fox, and Angel Hammer and husband Jarrod; two brothers, Lonnie Fox, and Alan Fox and wife Raquel; two sisters, Marcia Barnes and husband Claude, and Darlene May, all of Taylorsville; and six grandchildren, Xander Fox, KaitLyn Mayberry, and Allison, Katie, Josie and Colton Hammer.

A Memorial Service will be conducted on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at 5:30 p.m., at Beulah Baptist Church in Taylorsville with Military Rites. Rev. Keith Bowman will officiate. There will be no formal visitation.

Memorials may be given to DAV Alexander County, 582 Carrigan Rd., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Chapman Funeral Home is serving the Steve Fox Family.